Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Burnham Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BURCA remained flat at $13.50 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. Burnham has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.58 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Burnham Announces Dividend

Burnham Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Burnham’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.

