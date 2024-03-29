BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 58.1% in March

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,879,700 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the February 29th total of 4,484,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
BYD Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BYDDF traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 103,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,547. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. BYD has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $36.27.
BYD Company Profile
