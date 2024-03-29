BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 58.1% in March

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,879,700 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the February 29th total of 4,484,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

BYD Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BYDDF traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 103,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,547. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. BYD has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

