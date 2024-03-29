Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the February 29th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

CADLF stock remained flat at $4.73 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Further Reading

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

