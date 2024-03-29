Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the February 29th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
CADLF stock remained flat at $4.73 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $4.75.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cadeler A/S
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.