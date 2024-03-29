Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance
CFWFF remained flat at $2.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.56.
About Calfrac Well Services
