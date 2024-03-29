Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

CFWFF remained flat at $2.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.