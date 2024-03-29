CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the February 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CaliberCos Price Performance

Shares of CWD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. CaliberCos has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CaliberCos in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CaliberCos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in CaliberCos during the second quarter worth $40,000. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Recommended Stories

