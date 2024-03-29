Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 3,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Capcom has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $23.46.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Capcom will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

