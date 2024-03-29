CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CareRx Stock Performance
CHHHF remained flat at $1.44 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. CareRx has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.72.
About CareRx
