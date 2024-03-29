CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CareRx Stock Performance

CHHHF remained flat at $1.44 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. CareRx has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.72.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

