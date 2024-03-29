Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.9 %

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 60,284,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,767,268. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.