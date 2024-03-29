Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $5,549,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 353.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,563. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $367.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.