CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Hits $23.03 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $72.39 million and approximately $23.03 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0898 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007141 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00026626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00016011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00014859 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,982.97 or 1.00016681 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00141787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07900207 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $3,457,936.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

