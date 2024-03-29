Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Up 145.0% in March

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMTOY remained flat at $11.23 during trading on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

