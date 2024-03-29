Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CSSEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 63.84%.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

