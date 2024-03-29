Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Up 33.7% in March

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 29th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Chijet Motor Price Performance

Shares of CJET stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 146,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,543. Chijet Motor has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chijet Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJET. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chijet Motor by 772.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 889,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 787,172 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chijet Motor by 772.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 500,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 442,784 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chijet Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chijet Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

