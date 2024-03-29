Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its FY24 guidance to $14.80-15.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.800-15.000 EPS.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $687.03. 572,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas has a 1-year low of $438.59 and a 1-year high of $704.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $620.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.60.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

