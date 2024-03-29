Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Up 70.5% in March

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the February 29th total of 112,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CETY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 150,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,855. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Technologies by 77.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

