Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Shares of CLVR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 45,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

