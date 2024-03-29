Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of COHN stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.24%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

