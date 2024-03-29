Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

Shares of CEFC remained flat at $9.15 during midday trading on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Dividend Announcement

About Commercial National Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

(Get Free Report)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.