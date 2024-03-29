Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,700,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 358,506 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 2.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Corning were worth $51,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 8.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,427. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

