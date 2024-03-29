Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 6,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $732.63. 1,713,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,208. The company has a market cap of $324.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $725.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

