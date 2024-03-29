Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Up 46.8% in March

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the February 29th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 117,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $639.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 45.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.62%.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
