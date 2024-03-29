Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Up 46.8% in March

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the February 29th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 117,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $639.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 45.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.62%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

