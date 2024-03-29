Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $195.89

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 195.89 ($2.48) and traded as low as GBX 189 ($2.39). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 194.50 ($2.46), with a volume of 784,812 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.00) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.73).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRST

Crest Nicholson Stock Down 0.7 %

Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 210.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The firm has a market cap of £496.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,760.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24,285.71%.

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.