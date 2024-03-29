Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,400 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 29th total of 694,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 394,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,305. The firm has a market cap of $733.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

In related news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,684 shares of company stock worth $1,437,624. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,848,000. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.9% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 64,729 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after buying an additional 390,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,447,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after buying an additional 143,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

