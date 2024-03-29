Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the February 29th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CYTH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,826. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cyclo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Fund VI Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.