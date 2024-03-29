Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Short Interest Up 183.0% in March

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the February 29th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DTST stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 812,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,110. Data Storage has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Data Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Data Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

