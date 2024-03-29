Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Down 50.9% in March

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dave Trading Up 14.9 %
NASDAQ:DAVEW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 23,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Dave has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
About Dave
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dave
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.