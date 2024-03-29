Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Down 50.9% in March

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dave Trading Up 14.9 %

NASDAQ:DAVEW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 23,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Dave has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get Dave alerts:

About Dave

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dave Inc provides a suite of financial products and services through its financial service online platform. The company offers Budget, personal financial management tool that helps members understand their spending and savings habits and learn better financial management; ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account and avoid a fee; and Side Hustle, a job application portal.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.