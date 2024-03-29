Decred (DCR) Price Hits $28.74

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $458.59 million and $4.99 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.74 or 0.00041077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00113319 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00017941 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002845 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001389 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 110.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Decred
Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,954,631 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
