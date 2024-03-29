Delta Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

CSX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. 8,659,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916,535. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About CSX

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

