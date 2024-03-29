Dero Trading 8.6% Lower This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $4.80 or 0.00006865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $68.67 million and $15,324.60 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,883.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $622.02 or 0.00890082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00156217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00049022 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00056034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.94 or 0.00190234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.45 or 0.00139445 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000694 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

