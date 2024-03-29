DigiByte (DGB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.74 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $245.49 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,095.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.24 or 0.00883248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00151743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00048794 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00056381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00190236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.00140049 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000693 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,916,855,048 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.