Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the February 29th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Digihost Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Digihost Technology during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Digihost Technology Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of DGHI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 209,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,975. Digihost Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 5.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.