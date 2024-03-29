Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Down 38.8% in March

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the February 29th total of 54,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digital Brands Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Digital Brands Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 108,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. Digital Brands Group has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

