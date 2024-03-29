Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the February 29th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,401,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DFGX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 126,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,040. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.55.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

