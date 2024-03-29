Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $638,000 Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 572.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.30. 1,591,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

