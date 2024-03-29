Donald L. Hagan LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2,553.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 69,183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 553,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

