Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UNGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.54 and traded as high as C$16.47. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$16.15, with a volume of 231,408 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.78.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The company has a market cap of C$265.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57. Company insiders own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

