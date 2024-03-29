ERn Financial LLC Buys 63 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.45. 1,881,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.74. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $329.46 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Articles

