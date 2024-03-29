Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the February 29th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,275. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $152,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESP. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 36.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

