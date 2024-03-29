EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) vs. Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) Financial Comparison

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EverCommerce and Advanced Health Intelligence, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 1 2 4 0 2.43 Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A

EverCommerce currently has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 18.10%. Given EverCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

EverCommerce has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EverCommerce and Advanced Health Intelligence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce -6.75% -5.35% -2.97% Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of EverCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of EverCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EverCommerce and Advanced Health Intelligence’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce $675.37 million 2.60 -$45.62 million ($0.23) -40.96 Advanced Health Intelligence $1.88 million 7.00 -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Advanced Health Intelligence has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverCommerce.

Summary

Advanced Health Intelligence beats EverCommerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, including home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. EverCommerce Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health. The company also provides FaceScan, process that estimates on heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, and other through facial scans; BodyScan, a smart body composition and dimensioning technology that enables user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, wellness, and government sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

