Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 57.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Evergy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $53.38. 2,158,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.