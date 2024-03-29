Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Senior Officer Sells C$152,345.67 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$152,345.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE:FRX traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.10. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.18. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.27 and a 12 month high of C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.35.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

