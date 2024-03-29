First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 9,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 20,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of First Western Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of $140.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 42,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $695,915.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,266,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 464,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

