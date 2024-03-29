Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,342 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $177,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. 74,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,638. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of 130.66 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 365.79%.

(Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.