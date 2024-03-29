Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 304 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.03. The company had a trading volume of 858,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.10 and a 52-week high of $288.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.41.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

