Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 39,303 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,303 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 2.3% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,107,000 after buying an additional 982,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after buying an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,601,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after buying an additional 558,246 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 654,180 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

