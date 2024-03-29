Flagstar Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,281 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

