Flagstar Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,816 shares. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

