Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.58. 358,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

