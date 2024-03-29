Flagstar Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 in the last three months.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,771. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

