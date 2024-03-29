Flagstar Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 214,020.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 852,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 851,800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 1,234,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,888. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

